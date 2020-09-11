Deepika Padukone, A R Rahman, Ratan Tata to feature in Mega Icons Season 2

After the success of the maiden season of Mega Icons, National Geographic is coming up with season 2 of the show that will deep dive into the life journey of India’s biggest icons like Deepika Padukone, Ratan Tata, A. R Rahman, and Kalpana Chawla to decipher many milestone moments that defined their success.

Mega Icons season 1 featured the stories of Virat Kohli, APJ Abdul Kalam among others.

Featuring globally acclaimed icons from various walks of life, season 2 of Mega Icons promises to be bigger and better. The series will bring viewers closer to these icons through exclusive and intimate interviews of them and their close ones.

Using cinematic recreations, the unique format will decode whether it was their conditioning, experiences, and hard work, or their perspective to look at things differently that defined their path to success.

The 4-part series is aimed to feed the curiosity of discerning viewers, who wonder what made these icons into who they are today. The second season of Mega Icons will be all about combining the idea of exclusive access to some influential personalities with authentic and powerful storytelling. The series will feature India’s ‘Man of Steel’ - Ratan Tata, world renowned actor and fashion icon – Deepika Padukone, an iconic Bollywood singer, composer and music producer – A. R. Rahman and the first Indian woman who went beyond the skies - Kalpana Chawla (told by her parents). Talking about the series, Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons said, “I have always admired National Geographic’s authentic factual representation of everything involving nature, science, culture, and history and happy to be a part of the upcoming series that continues our joint relationship.” A. R. Rahman, said, "It's a pleasure to be part of Nat Geo's Mega Icons series along with Ratan Tata ji, Deepika Padukone and the life of the late Kalpana Chawla. I hope you find inspiration from our stories." Talking about the series, Deepika Padukone, said, “National Geographic for me embodies credibility and iconicity. I feel incredibly humbled to be a part of the celebrated series, Mega Icons, which allows me to share a glimpse of my journey with people across the world” Mega Icons Season 2 will premiere on National Geographic on September 20th, 2020, and will be available on Disney + Hotstar.