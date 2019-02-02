Dance Plus 4 Finale: Chetan Salunkhe becomes the winner of the dance reality show

It's the night of the grand finale of popular dance reality show - Dance Plus 4. The gliterring finale of season four of Dance Plus has come to an end and the winner has been announced. 18-year-old Chetan Salunkhe from Pune has managed to beat his co-finalists Vartika Jha, V Unbeatable team and Sujan and Ancal to become the winner of Dance Plus season 4.

Chetan was under the tutelage of Punit Pathak on the show which has Remo D'Souza as the judge. Chetan has walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, along with the winner's trophy.

Chetan comes from a humble background. He began dancing at a pretty young age. He would watch YouTube videos and practise on his own since he couldn't afford to pay for professional training. Chetan is known as the Popping Badshah and is oftern referred to as powerful popper. Popping is his forte in dancing.

A report on India Today suggests that Chetan had made his debut in the Indian reality TV scene with a Marathi Dance based show called Dance Maharashtra Dance last year. He had become one fo the top five finalists there.

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Dance Plus 4 was full of some amazinf performances from Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Shakti Mohan, who rocked the stage along with the four finalists. Team Total Dhamaal, including Madhuri Dixit Nene and Anil Kapoor made it a star studded affari. Madhuri also performed on a medley of her songs. Anil joined her to shake a leg on the song Chane Ke Khet Mein.

The hosts Ragahv Juyal and Sugandha Mishra kept entertaining the audience throughout the night and made it a night to remember.