Bigg Boss 17: This contestant asks for voluntary exit from show, netizens say 'trying too hard to copy MC Stan'

Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider has asked for voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 17 after Bigg Boss nomimated him for the entire season for breaking the house property.

In the last two episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider had a heated verbal arguement with Arun Srikanth Mashettey. Last night, things got more serious when Anurag threw a cup in his anger and broke the house property. This made Bigg Boss furious as well, and they gave two punishments.

First, the kitchen supply was cut off for the entire house and secondly, Anurag was nominated till the end of the season. Now, in the promo for Tuesday's episode, he can be seen asking for a voluntary exit from the show. When Bigg Boss calls him in the confession room, Anurag can be heard saying, "Agar yeh cheezein chalti rahin toh main nahi survive kar paunga (If these things continue, then I won't be able to survive in this house)."

Netizens have reacted to the promo saying that Anurag is "trying too hard to copy MC Stan". The rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16. At multiple times, he remained a lone warrior inside the show and wanted to make a voluntary exit as he couldn't handle the game's pressure. But it was Salman Khan and his friends who motivated him to stay and he went on to win the Grand Finale.

PROMO NEW Promo BiggBoss17 Tomorrow, #AnuragDhobal Exits show?? Ankita Lokhande aur Vicky Jain ke jhadge pic.twitter.com/Pskz8eBoXk — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 13, 2023

Meawhile, the Tuesday episode will also see Bigg Boss exchanging the contestants inside the three 'makaans' in the house. Till the Monday episode, the housemates staying inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Isha Malviya. Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra are staying inside the DIMAAG makaan. The contestants in DUM makaan are Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, and Sana Raees Khan. With the exchange, the game is expected to change completely from tonight's episode.



