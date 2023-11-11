Headlines

Television

Television

Salman Khan bashes Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting Neil Bhatt, netizens say 'biwi ki daant sun sun ke...'

On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting her husband Neil Bhatt, and Mannara for her behaviour.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 08:05 AM IST

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting Neil Bhatt again and Again. The host of the show calls their relationship 'disaster and toxic'. 

Take a look:

For the unversed, Aishwarya pushed Neil when he was trying to calm her when she was fighting with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. It all started during the ration task when the actress started yelling at her husband who was a little confused. Their argument turned into a fight. Later, both of them were seen shouting at each other.

After some time, the couple got into an ugly spat with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande during the nomination task. Aishwarya lost her cool again and called Ankita chudail. Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, "Salman Khan always on point." The second one said, "Aishwarya mu to ese bana rahi hai, jese salman khan pe bhi chilla dengi." The third one said, "Neil bahut sakht chamdi ka hai...biwi ki daat sun sun ke aisa ho gya hai. Upr se nasamajh bhi hai. Salman sir ki baat pe bhi juu nhi rengegi." 

The fourth person said, "Really aish and neil ka relationship toxic horha just because of aish." The fifth person commented, "I said it the other day, Neil is in a Toxic Relationship/Marriage. Salman is absolutely right. Imagine what she does onscreen who knows what Neil must be going through BTS." 

