Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's mother cries after Sumbul Touqeer's father abuses actress on national television

Credit: Tina Datta/Instagram

In one of the recent Bigg Boss 16 episodes, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s father schooled his daughter in an audio conversation with her. He warned Sumbul against Shalin and Tina and said that she should show them their worth and even kick them in the face.

After this, Tina Datta’s mother asked if its right to abuse her daughter on national television. Yesterday an incident happened in the show where on medical appeal Sumbul’s father got a chance to speak to Sumbul. Where he broke the rules and gave Sumbul house information. He spoke demeaningly about Tina and Shalin and even abused Datta on national television. The fact that Sumbul’s father got a second opportunity to talk to her has upset Tina’s mother.

Tina’s mom got emotional and teary-eyed seeing her daughter being abused and demeaned on national television. Since she didn’t get an opportunity to go and express her views on TV, she has released a video on Tina’s social media, appealing to the audience if it was right for someone to abuse and demean her daughter on a national platform. She went on to ask if giving such advice of showing someone their aukat is a parent’s duty.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Shalin's father said, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian also reacted and asked “Kaun kehta hai #BiggBoss16 mein wildcard nahi aaye. #SumbulTouqueerKhan ke papa is already like a wildcard. And Mr Touqeer national television par usse yeh bolna ke #ShalinBhanot #TinaDutta ki aukat dikhao yeh kahan ki seekh hai (who said there is no wildcard entry on Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul's father is already a wildcard. And what advice this is - show Shalin and Tina their worth). Rather pls tell her smoking is injurious.” (With inputs from IANS)