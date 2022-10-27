Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says she doesn't want Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to become captain

Nimrit Kaur is given the option of choosing Shiv to serve as the Bigg Boss 16 house's captain or some of the rations

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 08:40 AM IST

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Yesterday's episode of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a lot of twists. Archana Gautam gets released from her captaincy duties, which she had been given to her as punishment, by Bigg Boss. 

Nimrit Kaur is given the option of choosing Shiv to serve as the house's captain or some of the rations, but she picks Shiv. This irritates Priyanka, Archana, and others because they did not approve of her decision to give up the ration. The choice between Ration and Gautam is then posed to Soundarya and Ankit. While the latter decides the ration, the former picks Gautam. Gautam is upset by this. 

Nimrit and Gautam argue over Nimrit's decision to choose Shiv over rations. On the other hand, Nimrit is angry that everyone objected to her giving up the ration but that Soundarya received no criticism when she did the same. After the task is over, Nimrit and Gautam get into a heated argument in which he questions her loyalty. Nimrit feels upset by this and tears up. She has found Shiv as her new friend, according to Gautam. She subsequently confides in Tina Dutt, telling her that she made the decision to go with Shiv because she was fine with either Gautam, her, or any of them becoming the captain, but she did not want Priyanka to hold that position. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik confesses his feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare says 'ladka jawan ho gaya'

Contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from the show last weekend. 

