Bigg Boss 16 updates: Archana Gautam gets fired from captaincy, Nimrit Kaur breaks down before Gautam Vig

Bigg Boss 16

The recently appointed captain, Archana Gautam, was trying her level best to keep the ship sailing in Bigg Boss. However, Bigg Boss decided to dissolve all her powers with immediate effect and all the house members were ready to don this power of supremacy

The day started with Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, and Gori Nagori talking about their housemates. The cutest boy of the season shared his thoughts on friendships and anger. He mentioned that his priority is being clear and said, "Once friend, always friend, once fight, nothing same anymore.”

The drama doesn't get over here! Sumbul is upset with Shalin for having thought to nominate her. In a task to choose between food and captain, it will be fun to find out whether the contestants reveal their true side or keep faking it! As a part of the task, a chair is placed in the garden area and the first person to run, reach and sit on it will become the new captain. It’s never that easy in this Bigg Boss house, especially when the boss himself is playing.

Just when Shiv reached the chair first to become the new captain of the house, Bigg Boss informs him that the task for food allotment and captaincy will be merged. All the other contestants had to either choose ration for the house and dethrone the captain or let go of the food and get going with the captain on the chair. The teams, groups, favourites, and priorities all get clear as Nimrit chose Shiv’s captaincy over ration. Priyanka and Soundarya lashed out at her for this behaviour to which Shiv reacted by calling them ‘Wannabe Mahaan’.

Later, Gautam managed to claim the throne, and as per the task, Soundarya Sharma was called to choose between ration and protecting Vig's captaincy. Sharma sacrificed food to protect Gautam. Later, BB confronted Nimrit and highlighted the fact that she was targeted by Soundarya and Priyanka. What followed was a moment when Nimrit lost her cool and revealed why she backed Shiv. Nimrit expected Gautam's friendship, but the latter unknowingly ignored her, and Kaur was miffed with the fact. By the end of the day, BB dissolved the captaincy task, and this week, there will be no captain in the house.