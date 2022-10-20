Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik confesses his feelings for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare says 'ladka jawan ho gaya'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia/Instagram

Now that the participants have been living in the Bigg Boss 16 house for three weeks, it appears like things are starting to get fascinating and serious.

With the launch of its 16th season, the Salman Khan-hosted reality programme Bigg Boss just returned.

Bigg Boss appears to have his task for the contestants ready to go in the most recent episode. As part of this task, Bigg Boss sets up a ration shop within the house in the backyard. The ration shop's manager will be Shiv, while its owners Sajid and Abdu will run the business.

Sajid quips, "Long son taking care of small son" as they tend to the shop. Nimrit, Priyanka says that Sajid and Shiva are "manipulating" Abdu.

After some while, Sajid Khan addresses Abdu as "dedh shahna" and inquires of the singer whether he is in love with Nimrit. The way Abdu Rozik responded showed that he was uninterested. Shiv questioned Abdu about feeling butterflies in his tummy when he looked at Nimrit later in the show. He then responded, "Yes." Then Shiv said as "ladka jawan hoagaya."

Abdu’s claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16. On the other hand, Manya is a popular model hailing from Uttar Pradesh who rose to fame after the Femina beauty pageant in 2020.

Apart from the above two celebrities, the other contestants locked inside Bigg Boss 16 are Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma. Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from the show last weekend