Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Singh Vig reacts to Sajid Khan writing 'I love tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back

A prank played on 19-year-old Tajikistani social media sensation Abdu Rozik went too far at the Bigg Boss 16 house while celebrating co-housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's birthday a few days ago. Her friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Abdu Rozik thought of ways to make it memorable for her.

Sajid suggested that Abdu goes topless and they will scribble messages on his bare body for Nimrit. However, Sajid and Sumbul scribbled 'I love tatti' (I love s**t) on his back, which he did not understand the meaning of. While Abdu was cooperative and participated in the prank with good faith, netizens were furious at how his friends slyly pranked him inside the house.

Now, Gautam Singh Vig, who was the fourth contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16, has lashed out at all the housemates for bullying Abdu. Speaking to News18, he said, "It is very embarrassing. I would have told him the same if I had been there. It is very embarrassing, especially with a guy who does not understand the language. What if he (Abdu Rozik) writes something on Sajid’s back in his language? Of course, Sajid will overreact to it. Abdu is so nice to him (Sajid). I have seen so many episodes, and promos where he does not let Abdu speak and asks him to 'shut up'. Abdu is sweet. If you are friends with him, he will always be there for you."

"But regardless of everything, he did that prank with him on national television, it is very stupid. That shows your mentality. It shows that Abdu is not 19 but everyone else is 19 years old. Everyone in the show is older than Abdu. They cannot do this on national television. If he knew the language, things would have been different. But doing this prank with somebody who does not know the language shows your sick mentality", the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor concluded.



