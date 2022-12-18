Bigg Boss 16, Not medical reasons, but here's why Abdu Rozik left show mid-way

File photo

Abdu Rozik has left the Bigg Boss 16 house, although he has not yet been evicted or eliminated from the competition. Abdu has been permitted to leave the house after wrapping up filming for another project, which looks to be a first in the history of Bigg Boss.

According to Hindustan Times, Bigg Boss told everyone to the living room and said, "As you know, we keep everything in this show very transparent. We have received a bizarre request from the management team of Abdu Rozik. They have told us that a renowned international company wants to create a game around Abdu and they need his live motion capturing. They call it a life-changing opportunity for Abdu."

Talking about the ‘I love Tatti’ prank, Abdu’s team Efgeny Gabov of IFCM states: "The IFCM team feels saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House. It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

Abdu cannot read or write in any other language, said the statement. "We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of them. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

It further read, "He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule. We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts."

Recently, the singer has been voted as one of the most trending social media stars, and he even beat Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan in the list. As per Ormax Media's list of Most Popular Non-fiction Personalities, Abdu ranks third in the list after Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan. After Abdu, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get listed in fourth and fifth place.