Bigg Boss 16 day 4 updates: Archana Gautam makes fun of MC Stan, latter gets into heated argument with Shiv Thakare

Credit: Archana Gautam-Shiv Thakare-MC Stan/Instagram

On Wednesday, MC Stand and Shiv Thakare got into a heated argument after the former thought the latter was making fun of him. However, it was Archana Gautam who said that she feels MC Stan's shoes and jewellery are artificial. She even said that she will find out this after going out of the BB house and will reveal this to the media.

When Gautam Vig asked her 'what if they are not artificial?' Then she replied, 'Main samaj jaaungi fir ye taaza taaza ameer bana hai.' Saying this, she started laughing.