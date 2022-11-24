Bigg Boss 16: Broken Sajid Khan recalls how Salman Khan's dad Salim Khan helped him after his father's death

Sajid Khan

Bigg Boss written updates: The house of Bigg Boss never fails to surprise us. Last night, a major clash took place over the ration task. The argument was so heated, that Sajid Khan decided to skip food until the taskmaster took a call. It all started when BB announced the ration task under Shiv's supervision.

During the task, Archana indirectly mocked Sajid, calling him an 'unfair captain.' The filmmaker hit back at her, recalling her plead to stay in the house after BB announced her eviction over her violent behaviour with Shiv Thakare. Sajid went on to say, "yeh show kisi ka baap nahi chalata." Archana took this comment as a personal attack, and she replied, "Aap apne papa ko bolo show chalne." That's it. All hell broke loose. Sajid got provoked, and he started hurling abuses at Gautam over her insensitive comment. The argument got heated when Khan abused Archana's mother. Sajid got so furious that he was ready to leave the show, and he also decided to go on an indefinite fast.

Archana kept abusing Sajid, while other housemates were consoling the filmmaker. Khan broke down in tears and recalled how his father due to liver failure. Khan stated that his father was an alcoholic, and his liver burst due to excessive drinking. He even remembered how Salman's father, Salim Khan was the only person from his side to be present at the funeral. Sr Khan even helped him by quietly lending some money to Sajid, and he said that he got ration for the next two months, and paid the electricity bill with that money.

Sajid kept requesting BB to call him into the confession room and punished Archana for her insensitive behaviour. However, BB called Shiv and Nimrit, hear their take, and advised them to handle things on their own. The two of Sajid's favourite convinced him and he agreed to eat food again. The day ended with Sajid Khan's birthday celebrations. As far as nominations are concerned, Sumbul Toquer Khan, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan, and Ankit Gupta are nominated for eviction.