'Bigg Boss 15': Tejasswi Prakash accuses Shamita Shetty of getting close with Karan Kundrra

'Bigg Boss 15' gets two weeks extension and this has turned the housemates restless. Bigg Boss announces the next task and asks contestants to name their co-housemate who they want to downgrade. Shamita Shetty picks Tejasswi Prakash, and this leads to a major ugly fight between the two.

Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has done nothing for her, and she didn't support her. On the other hand, Tejasswi calls out Shetty for saving Rakhi Sawant over her. The fight gets uglier when Prakash blames Shamita for being jealous of her and Karan Kundrra's relationship, and she accuses her of getting close to Kundrra. This makes Shetty furious, she heads to Kundrra and shouts at him to handle her. Shamita says that Tejasswi is insecure and she should be ashamed of herself.

Watch the promo

Last week, Umar Riaz got evicted from the show, and he was voted out for pushing Pratik Sehajpal in the 'Ticket To Finale Task'. Umar's brother Asim Riaz, who had participated in the thirteenth season of the reality show and finished at second place after Sidharth Shukla, has finally opened about his brother's eviction from the show calling it absolutely unfair.

On Tuesday, 11 January, Asim was spotted by the paparazzi who chased him for his comments about Umar being thrown out of the house. While talking to the media, Asim said, "Obviously unfair tha because pehle bhi dhakke maar raha tha koi. I think a lot of contestants jo bhi the Bigg Boss me, sab ne ek dusre ko maara dhakke but tab koi nahi nikla. Par Umar ne kiya aisa toh unfortunately usko nikaalna pada."

When asked about other other contestants showing 'bal ka prayog' on the reality show, Asim mentioned, "Exactly Pratik ne, Karan ne bhi (dhakke diye hain). Par us time agar fair decision lena tha toh us time nikalna chahiye tha. Is time Umar ko nikaal diya. Like I said, uski game bahot strong thi. Jab aap dekho Weekend Ka Vaar toh actually unhone bataya hai ki Umar kitna strong hai aur woh baakiyon ki game kaise strong nahi hone de raha hai."