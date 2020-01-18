'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan promote 'Love Aaj Kal' looking stylish best

Headlines

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Marcus Stoinis to miss India clash? Pat Cummins gives major update on Aussie all-rounder

IND v AUS, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gives major update on Shubman Gill's availability ahead of AUS clash

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 5

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND v AUS, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gives major update on Shubman Gill's availability ahead of AUS clash

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Australia match 5

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

Thyroid: 10 iodine-rich foods to cure hypothyroidism

7 must-watch dark comedies streaming on Netflix, Prime, Hotstar

Top players to get century against Australia in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to witness strong growth over the weekend due to positive word of mouth

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan promote 'Love Aaj Kal' looking stylish best

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visited the sets of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' to promote their upcoming film, 'Love Aaj Kal'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 18, 2020, 05:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Promoting movies on reality shows have become an everyday phenomenon now. During the airing of Bigg Boss 13 especially, the star cast of upcoming films not only promote their films but also visit the house to meet contestants. Moreover, they even play games with the host Salman Khan and have loads of fun. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, we not only see the superstar but many other celebrities for their promotional activities and much more.

Now it's the turn of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. After launching the trailer of their film, the lead actors headed straight to the sets of the reality show. During the promotions, Kartik sported a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt and jeans with a jacket. He teamed it up with a pair of red-white sneakers. On the other hand, Sara wore a pink sequined asymmetrical dress with a sheer train. A pair of pink strappy heels completed her look out.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, when Kartik was asked about his relationship with Sara, he stated, "When Sara had said on national television, I then had a crush on her. From then on, I have been getting shy all the time. I don't know what to tell you when you guys ask me this. Sara had said it clearly, but what would I say?"

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is releasing on January 14, 2020.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to witness strong growth over the weekend due to positive word of mouth

IND v AUS: Rohit Sharma credits 'Proper Fast Bowler' Hardik Pandya for the luxury of fielding three spinners

Meet India's youngest unicorn founder who built Rs 11556 crore firm after dropping out of US college, his net worth is..

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE