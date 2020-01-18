'Bigg Boss 13' Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan promote 'Love Aaj Kal' looking stylish best

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visited the sets of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 13' to promote their upcoming film, 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Promoting movies on reality shows have become an everyday phenomenon now. During the airing of Bigg Boss 13 especially, the star cast of upcoming films not only promote their films but also visit the house to meet contestants. Moreover, they even play games with the host Salman Khan and have loads of fun. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, we not only see the superstar but many other celebrities for their promotional activities and much more.

Now it's the turn of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who visited the sets of Bigg Boss 13 to promote their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. After launching the trailer of their film, the lead actors headed straight to the sets of the reality show. During the promotions, Kartik sported a handsome look wearing a black T-Shirt and jeans with a jacket. He teamed it up with a pair of red-white sneakers. On the other hand, Sara wore a pink sequined asymmetrical dress with a sheer train. A pair of pink strappy heels completed her look out.

Meanwhile, during the trailer launch, when Kartik was asked about his relationship with Sara, he stated, "When Sara had said on national television, I then had a crush on her. From then on, I have been getting shy all the time. I don't know what to tell you when you guys ask me this. Sara had said it clearly, but what would I say?"

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, the film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is releasing on January 14, 2020.