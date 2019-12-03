Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill swears to never talk to Siddharth Shukla again and the reason is Paras Chhabra

All Bigg Boss 13 fans are aware of how Shehnaz Gill keeps swinging between Paras Chhabra and Siddharth Shukla. The last time, however, Shehnaz promised that no matter what, she would support Siddharth Shukla. The tables seemed to have turned for her, yet again.

Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, and Siddharth Shukla had become one team in Bigg Boss 13 house after Asim Riaz went on to have major fights with Siddharth Shukla time-and-again. While Paras had told Mahira it is his strategy, Shukla appears to know that.

In episode 60 of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla was given a task - to nominate two contestants for evictions. Siddharth, of course, went on to nominated Rashami Desai for obvious reasons. His next name, however, surprised a few. Shukla went on to state that even though Paras is on his side, Shukla is here for the game and thus he nominates Paras.

Shehnaz Gill appeared to be extremely hurt with Siddharth Shukla. She was heard telling another contestant that she would never talk to Shukla again. Shehnaz swore she would never talk to Siddharth, stating what he did in the task (with Paras) was wrong. Shehnaz also cleared that she is hurt over his decision.

Will this mean the end of Siddharth and Shehnaz's friendship? Only time can state the same.