'Bigg Boss 13': Like Farah Khan, Twitter supports Siddharth Shukla and team against Team Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss episode 28 took an interesting turn when Farah Khan Kunder came to the house. While Salman Khan had taken the case of various contestants over the weekend, he knowingly or unknowingly left out a few of them and was calmer on others.

Farah Khan Kunder however showed every contestant an image of what is being seen of them, outside the house. She warned every contestant that she has followed the show, seen every episode and knows what has taken place inside the house.

Farah got a task BB Ki Adaalat with her, where she placed Siddharth Shukla and his team against Rashami Desai and team. As the task started, Rashami's team won the first task. In the next round, Rashami accused that girls feel unsafe with Siddharth Shukla around and Farah proved that there is nothing to feel afraid of Siddharth Shukla. She in fact even went on to say that boys should feel unsafe of girls like Shefali Bagga, Mahira Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Apart from that, Farah also pointed out that Siddhartha Dey behaved in a worse manner than Shukla many-a-times.

Twitter couldn't stop lauding Farah for showing team Rashami the mirror and they started trending #FarahKhan and #SiddhartShukla on Twitter for the same reason.

Here, take a look at some of the tweets:

I have to say that #RashamiDesai you are so clever and boring. After bigboss you have destroyed your image.. that's it @TheRashamiDesai and for your kind information #SiddhartShukla is far better than you. Love Shukla group #BiggBoss13 @BeingSalmanKhan — Komal (@komal1545) October 28, 2019

#BiggBoss never told Audience views to HMs in all seasons in #BB13 , #FarahKhan officially told #RashmiDesai group tht they r not looking good in camera.. But those Losers still arguing with Farah Rashmi is trying to portray, BB gives Favourtism Fakery!#BiggBoss13 — CA Rakesh (@albelaindian) October 28, 2019

#SidharthShukla accepted that he did the task with too much aggression and will not do that again.. While #RashamiDesai kept on arguing with #FarahKhan that she didn't do anything wrong.. See the #Difference That's why we love #SidharthShukla #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss — MannMohakidHeart (@OhhGodItsMe) October 28, 2019

Bigg Boss finale would take place within a week and wild card entrants Hindustani Bhau, Kesari Laal Yadav and Tehseen Poonawalla were introduced to the show. Mid-week evictions would take place soon. Apart from that, the whole house is nominated for evictions in the week.