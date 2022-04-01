Bharti Singh responds to rumours stating she already delivered a baby girl

Bharti Singh, an actress and comedian, was said to be expecting a baby girl, according to the gossip mills. As letters of congratulations flooded in from all directions, Singh denied the rumours, saying she was still waiting for her due date.

Bharti Singh stated in a live social media session that she had begun getting messages, but that there is still time. Despite the fact that she was in the middle of filming a show, she opted to go live to address her fans' concerns.

According to outlook, she said, “I have been receiving messages and calls from loved ones congratulating me. There's news that I have welcomed a baby girl. But it's not true. I am on the sets of Khatra Khatra. There was a break for 15-20 minutes. So I decided to come live and clarify that I am still working. I am feeling scared. The due date is near," Bharti said during a live chat session,” she said.

Earlier, Bharti had disclosed all about how she first learned about her pregnancy in an interview. She claimed that due to her weight, she had no idea she was pregnant for 2.5 months.



She told Pinkvilla that she had no idea she was pregnant for two and a half months when she became pregnant. "Mote logon ki pata nahi chalta." She was eating, shooting, running around, and dancing on 'Dance Deewane,' to name a few activities. Then she decided to double-check it. She then set the test down and walked out. When she returned to it and noticed the two lines, she informed Harsh. That was a pleasant surprise for them. They had no intention of having a child at this time. They would have been fine with it, according to Haarsh Limbachiyaa, if the baby arrived two years earlier or two years later.