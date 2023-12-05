Asit Modi reveals if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ending after Boycott TMKOC trends: 'We are unable to...'

Boycott TMKOC trended on social media after Dayaben's character was not brought back, as promised by the makers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, is one of the most popular shows on Indian national television. Disha Vakani portrayed Dayaben, Jethalal's wife in the sitcom for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017 but made an exit from the show six years ago.

Earlier this year, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi had confirmed that the team is doing auditions to find a new actress to play Dayaben and had hinted that the character will return during the Diwali episodes. But in the recent episode, it was shown that Dayaben will not be back in the Gokuldham Society anytime soon.

This led to Boycott TMKOC trending on social media with fans accusing Asit Modi of making false promises. It was also rumoured that the popular sitcom might go off-air after constant negative reviews it has received in the past few months. Now, as per a recent report, the producer has slammed such speculations and confirmed that the show is not ending.

According to Telly Chakkar, Asit Modi said, "I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by him under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited. The show completed 15 years in July 2023.



READ | Adnan Sami cites Sholay, The Godfather, Deewaar to defend Animal: 'If a movie is given A rating, it means...'