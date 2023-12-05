Headlines

Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan braves bullets, bombs to help friends reach London, fans say 'this will break all records'

At what cost was Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel owned by Tata Group built? Room fare was just...

Asit Modi reveals if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ending after Boycott TMKOC trends: 'We are unable to...'

Meet actor whose last 3 films are super flops, still called a superstar, makers have now bet 1100 crores on him

Apple iPhone users get useful WhatsApp feature, can now share photos and videos…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan braves bullets, bombs to help friends reach London, fans say 'this will break all records'

At what cost was Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel owned by Tata Group built? Room fare was just...

Asit Modi reveals if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ending after Boycott TMKOC trends: 'We are unable to...'

Most controversial lines in Animal

Indian batters who scored fastest 5000 runs in ODI

9 most disturbing Bollywood films that will leave you in shock

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Cyclone Michaung updates : 5 dead as Chennai witnesses worst rain in 70-80 years

Indian air force plane crashes in Telangana, 2 pilots dead! | air force aircraft crash

AUS vs PAK: Mitchell Johnson is against David Warner's 'farewell test' vs Pakistan in this january

Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan braves bullets, bombs to help friends reach London, fans say 'this will break all records'

Meet actor whose last 3 films are super flops, still called a superstar, makers have now bet 1100 crores on him

Asit Modi reveals if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ending after Boycott TMKOC trends: 'We are unable to...'

HomeTelevision

Television

Asit Modi reveals if Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ending after Boycott TMKOC trends: 'We are unable to...'

Boycott TMKOC trended on social media after Dayaben's character was not brought back, as promised by the makers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, abbreviated as TMKOC, is one of the most popular shows on Indian national television. Disha Vakani portrayed Dayaben, Jethalal's wife in the sitcom for almost ten years from 2008 to 2017 but made an exit from the show six years ago.

Earlier this year, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi had confirmed that the team is doing auditions to find a new actress to play Dayaben and had hinted that the character will return during the Diwali episodes. But in the recent episode, it was shown that Dayaben will not be back in the Gokuldham Society anytime soon.

This led to Boycott TMKOC trending on social media with fans accusing Asit Modi of making false promises. It was also rumoured that the popular sitcom might go off-air after constant negative reviews it has received in the past few months. Now, as per a recent report, the producer has slammed such speculations and confirmed that the show is not ending.

According to Telly Chakkar, Asit Modi said, "I’m here to entertain my audience and I will never lie to my viewers. Only due to certain circumstances, we are unable to bring Daya’s character back on time. But, that does not mean that the character is not going to enter the show at all! Whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else, the time will tell. But, it’s my promise to the audience that Daya will be back, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is going nowhere. It is not an easy task to run a comedy show for fifteen years. It is one of a kind, which has not witnessed a single leap."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by him under the banner of Neela Film Productions Private Limited. The show completed 15 years in July 2023.

READ | Adnan Sami cites Sholay, The Godfather, Deewaar to defend Animal: 'If a movie is given A rating, it means...'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bobby Deol reacts to polarising reactions to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'This kind of toxicity exists in our society'

This Bollywood star married her guru, changed religion, became dancer to earn living, always had conflicts with Sridevi

Meet man who used Rs 5 lakh to create a Rs 45,500 crore company, his net worth is Rs 17,499 crore, he is…

Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP wins in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh; Congress wrests Telangana from KCR

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee makes big statement after BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE