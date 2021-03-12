As makers drop 'Qubool Hai 2.0', Karan Singh Grover recalls the time when he proposed to Bipasha Basu

There's no denying that ZEE5’s Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer Qubool Hai 2.0 is one of the most highly awaited series in the OTT space ever since it was announced.

Qubool Hai 2.0 is a spin-off of the ZEE TV show 'Qubool Hai' which was one of the most popular shows of all time. The original leads retain their roles as Asad and Zoya and Karan Singh Grover shares some interesting stories about his 'Qubool Hai' moment with his wife Bipasha Basu.

Karan shares, "So there are two types of Qubool Hai moments actually. One which is an everyday kind of moment, where whenever she says anything initially I might say no but then I do say, Qubool Hai. Because you know the wife is always right."

He further adds, "And my second Qubool Hai moment with her was when I proposed to her and she didn't say yes or no she said okay. I guess that's the major one."

Directed by Ankush Mohla and Glen Barretto, the series will feature the new rejuvenated chemistry of Asad and Zoya and by retaining the original leads Karan Singh Grover & Surbhi Jyoti as them. It will also feature Arif Zakaria and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles.

The 10 episodes romantic drama Qubool Hai 2.0 premieres on March 12 on ZEE5.