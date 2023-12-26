Headlines

Aoora says Ayesha Khan makes him uncomfortable after she hugs and kisses him, tells Munawar and Mannara 'I feel...'

Aoora was heard complaining that he doesn't feel good about Ayesha Kha kissing him all the time as he feels uncomfortable.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Aoora was heard telling Munawar Faruqui and Mannara that he feels uncomfortable as Ayesha Khan kisses him multiple times a day. He was heard complaining about the new wildcard contestant.

Later, Munawar was seen telling Ayesha to not kiss Aoora as he does not good about it. Ayesha said that she will be careful about this and will say sorry to the K-pop idol if he felt bad about it. Meanwhile, Munnara was seen telling Aoora that he should directly say this to Ayesha. And if she still behaves like this, he can nominate her and give this as the reason.

Social media users have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “I just loved how she made Aoora understand about it. Aoora was clearly feeling discomfort because of WC so she gave that suggestions which was needed. Love you girl VIEWERS WITH MANNARA.”

The second one said, “"if you have a problem with her touching you then nominations are coming give her name in it" waah bhai kya raah dikhayi hai personal grudges nikaalne ke liye log kitna neeche girte hain chhi ghatiya ladki, and you're promoting this.” The third one said, “Not a fan but this was appreciated!  she even included herself so orra knows he can come speak to her aswell glad she is showing him india ki adithi devo bhava attitude #BB17.”

Meanwhile, Aoora's family issued a notice accusing the makers of mocking him. Bigg Boss Tak shared a statement from Aoora’s family on Twitter which read, “As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. We firmly believe good vibes and love transcend language barriers. He has been trying to connect with everyone, understand them, and learn more.” 

His family further said, “It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery. We are also upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show? we strongly feel that he is more entertaining and interesting than many others inside the house.”

 

