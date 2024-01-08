Aishwarya Sharma reacts as Bigg Boss gives Abhishek a second chance after slapping Samarth Jurel: 'Salman sir jab...'

Aishwarya Sharma has reacted to the re-entry of Abhishek Kumar inside Bigg Boss 17 house and called it a fair decision.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Abhishek Kumar re-entered the Bigg Boss house after being evicted by the caption Ankita Lokhande for slapping Samarth Jurel. Salman Khan bashed Samarth and Isha for provoking Abhishek.

Now, Aishwarya Sharma has reacted to the re-entry of Abhishek and called it a fair decision. She expressed her happiness while talking to the paps on Sunday and said it the only fair decision taken by Bigg Boss. She said that whatever Salman Khan said during the Weekend Ka Vaar was true.

Watch:

Netizens have reacted to Aishwarya Sharma’s statement in support of Abhishek, one of them wrote, “Abhishek really respect Big Boss.” The second one said, “Exactly re-entry hua acha laga sunkr.” The third one said, “This time the bigg boss contestants lack awareness, analysis, judgement, humor, opinion and more.....disappointed to see where have the sense gone.....”

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar returns to Bigg Boss house. A day after Abhishek was evicted by Ankita Lokhande, for slapping Samarth, he was brought back into the show by Salman Khan. As per the tweet by The Khabri, on Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman schools Samarth Jurel for provoking Abhishek to an extreme level, and called him equally wrong in the scenario.

Later, Salman bashes Ankita Lokhande for being biased and one-sided while announcing punishment for Abhishek. The host questions Ankita and other housemates for keeping silent on Samarth's absurd behaviour. How Abhishek returns to the Bigg Boss house

Housemates were asked to raise their hands if they wanted Abhishek back in the house. Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Ankita Lokhande raised their hand in support of Abhishek, and he was called back into the house.