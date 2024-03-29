This actress became overnight star at 19, worked with Akshay, Salman; epilepsy ruined career, has no film in 20 years

This actress became a sensation at 19, then worked with the likes of Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, before an illness derailed her career

Imagine becoming a household name before the release of even your first film. Not many can lay claim to such popularity and fame in their entire lives, let alone achieving this by the age of 19. But one actress did just that. One music video made her an overnight star while she was still a teenager. But her career derailed just a few years later due to health issues.

The star whose career was ruined by epilepsy

Shefali Jariwala became famous across the country when she appeared in the music video Kaanta Laga in 2002. The song was part of the independent album DJ Doll and Shefali became known as the Kaanta Laga girl, becoming a national sensation. This paved the way for her film debut – a cameo in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, where she shared screen space with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. However, this 2004 release was to be her final Bollywood film.

In an interview in 2020, Shefali revealed that she had lived with epilepsy ever since she was 15 years old. The fits and challenges to combat the illness took a toll on her fledgling career, forcing her to focus on her well-being, which resulted in her not being able to take up more work.

Shefali Jariwala’s later career

Shefali moved to reality shows in 2008, first appearing as a contestant on Boogie Woogie in 2008 and then going on to appear in two seasons of Nach Baliye. She also did a Kannada film called Hudagaru in 2011, her only film release since 2004. In 2018, she played the lead role in her OTT debut Baby Come Naa, which streamed on Alt Balaji. Shefali’s last major appearance on TV was in 2019, when she was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

