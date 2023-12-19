Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain got into an ugly argument and soon the brawl turned into a physical fight.

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most intense episodes of this season. The episode started with the entry of Ayesha Khan, and her confrontation with Munawar Faruqui, stunned housemates as well as the audience. The 64th day ended with a bang, an ugly argument between Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar, that turned worse and ended up being a physical brawl between the two.

It all started when Abhishek started arguing with Ankita Lokhande over kitchen chores. Abhishek lost his cool and started shouting at Ankita. Her husband, Vicky jumped in and defended the actress. Abhishek started age-shaming Vicky, "40 saal ki buddhe ko title mila hai." Vicky mocked Abhishek, saying that he would remain single, "Ek ladki nahi rahegi tere saath. Badtameez hai tu." Ankita went on to argue with Abhishek, and he rushed towards her with force until Vicky stood in between and he pushed him to back off. Abhishek tripped and he fell. Abhishek furiously got up, and he pushed Vicky with full force. This turned Bigg Boss' house into a chaotic mess.

In today's episode, Vicky narrates the fight on the camera, hoping that Abhishek will be punished. This isn't the first time when Abhishek behaved lunatically. Even Salman has pointed out Abhishek Kumar's aggressive behaviour and asked him to control himself.

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens reacted. An internet user wrote, "Let's see what action will be taken on Vicky he pushed first. If sunny can be out then why not Vicky." Another internet user wrote, "Dono ko nikalo BB agar nahi nikaloge toh main nahi dekhungi aapka show." One of the netizens wrote, "Will Biggboss bow evict Vicky or Abhishek like they did Tehelka? I don’t think so."

After Tuesday's episode, Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi conducted an Insta Live and confirmed that he cheated on her, Nazila added that she was unaware of his and Ayesha Khan's relationship, and even other girls are also involved with him, Nazila even announced that she doesn't want to be associated with him anymore, and she has ended the relationship from her side. Nazila further said that the justification he gave on the Bigg Boss episode is just a 'bunch of lies'.