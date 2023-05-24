Search icon
Viral video: Aashram girl Tridha Choudhury raises the mercury in sexy, topless bathtub clip from her Maldives vacation

Actress Tridha Choudhury, best known for Aashram, raised the mercury with a video from the bathtub from her recent Maldives vacation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Tridha Choudhury in Maldives

TV actress Tridha Choudhury raised the mercury on social media when she recently shared a sultry video of herself from her Maldives vacation. The actress, best known for her appearance in Bobby Deol’s popular web series Aashram, left fans leaving praise for the video, which has since gone viral.

On Wednesday morning, Tridha took to Instagram to share a video from the bathroom of the hotel she is staying at in Maldives currently. The video shows the actress from the back in the bathtub as she grooves to the music. The camera then pans to outside the bathroom and shows a glimpse of the ocean with a boat sailing through it and some more glimpses of the luxurious proerty she is staying at. “Directing my Life,” Tridha wrote in the video’s caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

Fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the caption, with some writing that the actress looked ‘very hot’. Within two hours of being shared, the video had garnered over 10 thousand likes and close to a lakh plays on Instagram Reels. Tridha routinely shares pictures and videos from her travels and work engagement on social media, where she has amassed a following of 2.7 million.

Tridha’s screen debut was with the Bengali film Mishawr Rawhoshyo in 2013. Tridha Chouhdury made her television debut in 2016 with the show Dahleez. She has since appeared in several other shows as well as films in Hindi, Bengali, and Telugu languages. She is perhpas best known for playing Babita on Aashram, but also appeared in Bandish Bandits and Dulha Wanted among others. She was most recently seen in the Bengali film Boomerang.

