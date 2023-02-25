Search icon
Aashram's Babita aka Tridha Choudhury sizzles in hot and bold outfits

Tridha Choudhury, known for playing Babita in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram, often shares her steamy and glamorous pictures on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 25, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

Tridha Choudhury, who has starred in Bengali and Telugu films, gained instant fame when she played Babita in the crime-drama series Aashram headlined by Bobby Deol. Here are some of her hot and bold pictures from her Instagram.

1. Tridha Choudhury in Aashram

Tridha Choudhury in Aashram
1/5

Tridha plays Babita in the crime drama show Aashram. Her seductive scenes with Bobby Deol often break the internet.

2. Tridha Choudhury in London

Tridha Choudhury in London
2/5

Tridha dropped these sultry photos from her London vacation on her Instagram recently.

3. Tridha Choudhury in sexy yellow bikini

Tridha Choudhury in sexy yellow bikini
3/5

Tridha sports a yellow bikini in these alluring photos that will surely make your jaws drop.

4. Tridha Choudhury raises the temperature

Tridha Choudhury raises the temperature
4/5

Tridha raises the temperature on Instagram with these sizzling pictures that go viral in minutes.

5. Tridha Choudhury's other OTT shows

Tridha Choudhury's other OTT shows
5/5

Tridha has also appeared in the music-based series Bandish Bandits and crime-drama The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty.

