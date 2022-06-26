Aashram 3: Bobby Deol reacts to allegations of show defaming Hinduism, says 'it just proves that...'

Bobby Deol/Instagram

The crime drama web series Aashram, returned for its third season Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3, earlier this month on June 3 and it has been receiving good reviews for its intriguing plot and good performances from its cast including Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, and others.

There have been several accusations that the Prakash Jha-directed series shows the Hindu religion in a bad light and in October last year, the show's sets in Bhopal were vandalised by the Bajrang Dal members. Now, in a recent interview, Bobby, who plays the fake godman Baba Nirala in Aashram, has reacted to these controversies.

Talking to SpotBoyE, Deol said, "Mai itna hi keh skta hun ki agar yeh show itna chala hai toh people have watched it. I feel there will always be 2 or 3 percent of people who might not like the show. Everyone has their opinions; you cannot stop them from voicing their opinions. But, if you see the success of the show, it just proves that there was nothing really wrong in the show."



Earlier, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Prakash Jha had also reacted to these accusation and said, "There’s a very beautiful saying about dharma in India. It is not people who protect dharma, it is dharma that protects people. Aadmi dharm ko nahi bachaa sakta, dharm aadmi ko bachata hai. Toh jo log dharm ko bachaane nikale hai, woh galat fehmi mein hain. (People can’t save dharma, dharma saves man. So those who go out to save dharma are mistaken.)”

Just as the show's third season was released on June 3, the teaser of the fourth season was also launched. Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 is currently streaming on MX Player.