Aaliya Siddiqui slams Pooja Bhatt for questioning Abhishek Malhan's 'parvarish', says 'jo aurat ek maa nahi ban payi...'

Still of Aaliya Siddiqui and Pooja Bhatt

Aaliya Siddiqui's surprising mid-week eviction stunned her, but she was mentally prepared to leave the game, as she found herself an 'easy target' for Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve. After the eviction, Aaliya spoke to DNA and slammed Pooja Bhatt for making distasteful remarks against her on national television.

For the unversed, during the toy-making task, Aaliya mostly rejected team Pooja's handmade toys-leading them to lose the task. Furious Pooja was so annoyed with Aaliya that she insulted the latter, before the taskmaster, and said, "Sirf bacha paida karne se maa nahi ban jaate."

Aaliya has opened up about Pooja's irrational behaviour and criticised her for attacking her personally. Calling Pooja an emotionless person, Aaliya added, "Pooja ji ka ek bahut bada aura hai. Woh ek fake aura ke saath jeeti hai. Aur jo aurat ek maa nahi ban paayi na life mein, toh usko value nahi pata chalegi kisi ke emotions ke (Pooja carries a fake aura. And a women who has never been a mom, can never understand someone else's emotions)." Siddiqui further added that she has met many other women who are unable to convince motherhood, but they feel for others. "Pooja ji ek zakmi aurat hai, and she's an emotionally detached person," Aaliya said.

READ: 'Ek star dusre star ko...': Aaliya Siddiqui on Salman Khan being biased against her on Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Exclusive

Aaliya even slammed Bebika Dhurve, and stated that Pooja and Bebika are turning the entire house environment negative with their bad influence. A few days back, Pooja had an ugly fight with Abhishek Malhan, and the actress-producer criticised his upbringing. Aaliya snapped back at Pooja and said that Pooja's upbringing is also questionable. "Main nahi jaanti ki unki parvarish kaisi hui hai. But unko dekh ke yehi lagta hai ki unki parvarish bhi kahi na kahi disturbing rahi hai. That's why she's questioning Abhisheks' upbringing- the one who has always treated her with utmost respect." Aaliya supported Malhan for taking a stand against Pooja's one-sided decisions, and further critisied her, "Jaisi jiski parvarish, waisi hi unki soch hoti hai." Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.