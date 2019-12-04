'A Suitable Boy' first look: Ishaan Khatter cannot take eyes off mesmerizing Tabu

Ishaan Khatter gave an early Christmas present to his fans on Monday when he shared the first look of his next acting stint A Suitable Boy.

Directed by Mira Nair, the drama miniseries also stars Tabu who plays a courtesan named Saeeda Bai. Ishaan will be seen playing Maan Singh, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan.

The first look poster rightfully depicts what we can expect from the show with the two actors reclining on a swing that hangs in the backdrop of a traditional courtyard and Ishaan mesmerized by the courtesan's beauty.

A Suitable Boy is the TV adaptation of Vikram Seth's book by the same name. It is a story of four families in the post-Partition era.

Tabu, who plays the female lead in the show also shared the look on her social media channel. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "First look #ASuitableBoy @bbcone #MiraNair (sic)."

Apart from Tabu and Ishaan the film also stars Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Savita Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Shefali Shah, and Shahana Goswami, among others, all in pivotal roles.

Soon after Ishaan posted the still, fans, as well as celebrities, took to social media to convey their best wishes. Among those who loved the first look of the film were Ayushmann Khurrana, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, and Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput.

While A Suitable Boy marks Ishaan's first project with acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, Tabu has had the experience of working with her in The Namesake in 2006.