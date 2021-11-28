‘8 hafte mei kya kia' Neha Dhupia slams Karan Kundrra on 'Bigg Boss 15'

‘Roadies’ judges Karan Kundrra and Neha Dhupia are very good friends as they have judged the reality show together. However, Karan Kundrra is now the part of controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ participant Karan Kundra, who is in news for his bond with Tejasswi Prakash, will face Neha Dhupia during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. Neha Dhupia will be seen taking the class and giving reality checks to the contestants as she has entered the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house as a guest. In a promo video dropped by Colors TV on Instagram, Neha can be seen asking a few questions to Karan.

Neha asked Karan, “8 hafte ho gye hai apne kya kia?” To which, Karan quickly replied, “maine pyaar kia.” After this, Neha said, “bhi nahi khul ke kiye na”. She further asked him, “aise kyo rehta hai yaar? Chaud mein aa jaa na..”

Watch:

After this, Neha can be heard telling Nishant that she doesn’t see the winning hunger in him anymore. Later, she asked everyone to describe others in a single word. Meanwhile, for all the negativity in the house, contestants started blaming each other.

Watch:

Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria will also join the show, they will be interacting with Salman Khan on the stage. Salman and Suniel will be seen performing on ‘Jhanjhariya’ from the movie ‘Krishna’ which was released in 1996.