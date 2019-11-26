47th International Emmy Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's British show 'McMafia' wins Best Drama Series

In 2018, Nawazuddin Siddiqui made his debut in an international TV show titled McMafia. It's a British crime drama television series created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins of which the first season aired last year. On the show, Nawazuddin played the role of Dilly Mahmood an Indian business partner and was applauded for his performance. His stint in McMafia was recognised before Netflix streamed Sacred Games season one in 2018.

Today, at 47th International Emmy Awards, McMafia went on to win Best Drama Series and Nawazuddin along with the team headed on to the stage to receive the prestigious award. Nawaz took to his Instagram page and shared a series of photos with a heartfelt caption. He wrote, "It’s a pure delight to be receiving the beautiful winner trophy at the International Emmy Awards Gala in NewYork with one of my favourite Director James Watkins for our work #McMafia Congratulations @jginorton #DavidStraithirn @oshricohen #MerabNindzi & the Team #McMafia @iemmys @bbc #bestdramaseries"

While International Emmy Awards' Instagram page wrote, "International Emmy Winner for Drama Series, "McMafia" produced by Cuba Pictures / @bbc / @amc_tv with presenters @loudphillips & @bellamyyoung! #UnitedKingdom #iemmyWIN #iemmys"

McMafia stars James Norton, David Strathairn, Juliet Rylance, Merab Ninidze, Aleksey Serebryakov, Maria Shukshina, Faye Marsay, David Dencik, Oshri Cohen, Sofia Lebedeva, Caio Blat, Kirill Pirogov and Karel Roden as the main cast.

It aired on BBC One in the UK and AMC in the USA. The show has been filmed in London, Zagreb, Split, Opatija, Qatar, Mumbai, Prague, Cairo, Belgrade, Belize, Istanbul, Moscow and Tel Aviv.