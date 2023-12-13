WhatsApp rolls out 'Pin message' feature in individual, group chats; know how to do it

Headlines

BREAKING: Major security breach in Lok Sabha, two men seen jumping over benches, watch video

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Dhiraj Sahu I-T raid: What will happen to Rs 353 crore cash seized from Congress MP?

Nostradamus 2024 shocking predictions: China war, Prince Harry as King, death of Pope

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur isn't worried about Prabhas' recent flops: 'His films might not have worked but...'

Mukesh Ambani’s app tops ‘free’ Apple list, IPL streamer ranked as…

Meet Apoorv Sharma, CMO of firm that bought startup offered Rs 11000 crore by Byju’s, worked at Apple as…

Health benefits of beetroot juice

8 flours that help with weight loss

8 superfoods good for your liver  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation | Article 370 judgement

Thousands of dead fish mysteriously wash up on Japan beach, revive Fukushima conspiracy!

‘Fake news peddled by Pakistan': India rejects reports of 'secret memo against Nijjar'

This Indian Netflix web series created history with zero-waste set, recycled 19,311 kg waste, donated 7 tons excess food

Meet man who created India's most popular TV show ever, faced many struggles, sold soaps, worked as peon, real name is..

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, passes away at 61; fans mourn his demise

HomeTechnology

Technology

WhatsApp rolls out 'Pin message' feature in individual, group chats; know how to do it

With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important WhatsApp messages in group or 1:1 chats.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched the ability to pin a message in a chat including text, polls, images and emojis — only one chat at a time.

The feature has started rolling out to users. With pinned messages, you can easily highlight important messages in group or 1:1 chats.

“This helps save users time so they can find timely messages more easily. All message types like text, poll, image, emojis, and more can be pinned, and they are end-to-end encrypted,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

How to pin messages on WhatsApp:

  1. To 'Pin' a message, you can long press on the message.
  2. Select 'Pin' from the context menu.
  3. A banner will appear to select the duration of the pinned message - 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days).
  4. Tap Pin again to confirm.

“Seven Days is the default choice. In a group chat, admins have the option to select if all members or only admins can pin a message,” said the company.

Telegram and iMessage already offer a pin message option for users in both individual and group chats.

Last week, WhatsApp introduced disappearing voice messages, that will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears.

It is similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos introduced in 2021, to add another layer of privacy to your messages.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway reduced from this date; here's why

Triptii Dimri was 'really nervous' in viral video of her staring at Ranbir Kapoor at Animal screening: 'My dad...'

Apple iPhone 14 Plus available at Rs 31,749 in Flipkart Big Year End Sale after Rs 35,250 off, check details

IPL 2024 player auction list announced: 333 cricketers, including 214 Indians, to go under the hammer on this date

Meet NIT graduate who leads Rs 10419 crore govt company, earlier worked in Rs 61911 crore firm

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE