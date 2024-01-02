WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

9 nutritious alternatives to rice

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

HomeTechnology

Technology

WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

The company that powers Android, Google, has long offered users the ease of storing up their WhatsApp conversations on Google Drive without using up their valuable 15GB of free data allotment. But this year, that's about to change.

Latest News

Maitry Kothari

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:44 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world and every day billions of people connect through this app. WhatsApp has announced a major change with the New Year. The deadline for the free backups of WhatsApp chats will soon come to an end. 

The company that powers Android, Google, has long offered users the ease of storing up their WhatsApp conversations on Google Drive without using up their valuable 15GB of free data allotment. But this year, that's about to change.

It was previously stated that these WhatsApp chat backups will begin adding to users' Google Drive storage restrictions in the first part of this year, which will affect those who are dependent on the free 15GB allowance. 

Due to this change, users who have been depending on Google Drive to protect their priceless chats and memories will now need to think about spending more money on more storage through Google One for WhatsApp.

This strategic move harmonizes Android procedures with the storage constraints that are already part of the iPhone's iCloud. There are three primary subscription levels available for Google Drive under the name Google One, which can be purchased monthly or annually. 

Now, Basic (100GB) costs £1.59 / $1.99 per month, Standard (200GB) costs £2.49 / $2.99, and Premium (2TB) costs £7.99 / $9.99 per month. The Basic (100GB) plan costs £15.99 / $19.99, the Standard (200GB) plan costs £24.99 / $29.99, and the Premium (2TB) plan costs £79.99 / $99.99 for those who choose to commit to a yearly commitment. Prices for India have not yet been disclosed.

What is the alternative to managing storage on WhatsApp without paying?
If you're not interested in signing up for Google One, there are other ways to make good use of your storage. You may open WhatsApp, go to Settings, then Storage and Data, and finally choose Manage Storage because photos take up more space. In this section, WhatsApp will offer multiple techniques to efficiently minimize storage utilization, guaranteeing you maximize their complimentary 15GB allotment without incurring extra expenses.

Users may even check how much storage their WhatsApp data is currently utilizing by using the storage review option included in the app. Nevertheless, WhatsApp doesn't restrict your choices and advises utilizing the WhatsApp Chat Transfer tool to move conversations across Android devices if you don't want to backup your talks to a Google account.

Google and WhatsApp have not disclosed the reasons for these modifications, although it is likely that the latter now believes that offering free cloud storage is impractical given the volume of users on WhatsApp. 

It's crucial to remember, though, that users can keep backing up their data for free as long as they have space left over from their Google Account's 15GB of free cloud storage or any additional storage they may have purchased, like Google One.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill reflects on handwritten New Year resolution, highlights achievements and lessons of 2023

ISRO heralds 2024 with satellite to study black holes in space, here's everything you need to know

How to recreate Alia Bhatt's strawberry makeup look? Follow these 5 tips

WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

Meet IAS officer who once studied under lanterns, went on to crack UPSC exam without coaching; secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE