Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees

WhatsApp has called this "sender superpower," and it will be the choice of the sender to allow others in the chat to keep certain messages for later.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

WhatsApp allows users to save 'disappearing' messages if sender agrees
WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp on Friday introduced a 'Keep in Chat' feature that will allow users in a disappearing message thread to long-press a message and choose to save it.

WhatsApp has called this "sender superpower," and it will be the choice of the sender to allow others in the chat to keep certain messages for later.

"Anyone in a disappearing message thread can long press on a message to keep it. The sender will be notified if it was saved and can decide if it stays or remains a disappearing message," Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement.

While this extra layer of privacy protects messages from falling into the wrong hands, sometimes there's that occasional voice note or key piece of information you want to keep.

To make this work, the sender will be notified when someone keeps a message, and the sender will have the ability to veto the decision.

"If you've decided your message can't be kept by others, your decision is final, no one else can keep it and the message will be deleted when the timer expires. This way you have the final say on how messages you send are protected," said WhatsApp.

Messages you've saved on your WhatsApp will be noted with a bookmark icon and you can see these messages, organized by chat, in the Kept Messages folder.

The new feature will roll out globally over the next few weeks, said the company.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.