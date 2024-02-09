Threads tests Instagram-like save posts feature

The new save feature can be accessible through the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of a post for users with the test.

Meta’s X rival Threads has started testing highly requested feature ‘save posts’ on the app, allowing users to bookmark favourite posts to revisit them later.

The feature was announced by Instagram head Adam Mosseri in a Threads post on Wednesday, noting that the company just started the limited test.

“We’ve started a limited test of a heavily requested feature: the ability to save posts on Threads. Bookmark your favourite posts and revisit them later, just like you can on Instagram,” Mosseri said.

He also asked users to suggest other features which they like to see on Threads.

“What other features would you like to see on Threads?” Mosseri wrote.

Meanwhile, Threads has reached 130 million monthly active users, up 30 million from the last quarter, the company has announced. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call that Threads is “growing steadily”.

Threads had a record-breaking launch, reaching 100 million registered users within its first five days last July. But the interest faded over time.



