Samsung to launch two new entry-level smartphones in India this week

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are expected to launch with a 5000mAh battery for all-day usage.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: undefined |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Samsung recently launched Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone in India. (Image: Reuters)

Samsung is gearing up to launch two new affordable smartphones under the Galaxy A series next week. Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones are known for offering decent features at an affordable price. The new smartphones - Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e will be reportedly priced under Rs 10,000.

According to a report by IANS, the new Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones will get RAM Plus feature, supporting up to 8GB RAM. For those who are unaware, the RAM Plus feature allows you to add virtual RAM storage to their phone as per their usage to ensure apps run well and multitasking is smooth.

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are expected to launch with a 5000mAh battery for all-day usage. Galaxy A series is among the most popular smartphone series in India as it brings useful and innovative features at an affordable price point for young consumers.

In October, Samsung unveiled Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian consumers. Galaxy A04s sported a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and offered 64GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

According to sources, Samsung is likely to keep the momentum going with new launches over the next few weeks.

In an earlier statement, Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, had said that at Samsung, we believe in openness with the Galaxy experience powering endless possibilities.

"The Galaxy A series epitomises that belief by making flagship-like features accessible at an affordable price point," he had said. (with inputs from IANS)

