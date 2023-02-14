Search icon
Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 get OneUI 5.1 update

The biggest upgrade for this generation is that all S23 phones will come with a Qualcomm chipset, officially known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, as per GSM Arena.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Samsung (Image: Reuters)

South Korean tech giant Samsung is now rolling out the OneUI 5.1 update to the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy Z Fold4, and the Galaxy Z Flip4. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, it was earlier reported that the update is coming next week but some units (including our own here at HQ) are being updated now.

A snippet from the earlier report suggested that One UI 5.1 brings new widgets, Expert RAW mode, improvements to the gallery, connectivity, DeX mode and more.Based on speculations, One UI 5.1 will arrive on all phones that received the One UI 5.0 update.

Meanwhile, Samsung has opened the floodgates and is also seeding the OneUI 5.1 update to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20 series already. As usual, it's a gradual rollout so don`t despair if the firmware has not reached your specific phone just yet, reported GSM Arena.

Also, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 smartphone series at its Galaxy Unpacked event recently. The series consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

