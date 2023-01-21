Samsung Galaxy A34 key details surface online ahead of launch

Samsung (Image: Reuters)

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone series, Samsung Galaxy S23 series, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The lineup will consist of three smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphones are believed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. As the launch of the flagship devices is still more than a week away, a new Samsung smartphone has been spotted on FCC, revealing key information.

As per a report by GSMArena, Samsung Galaxy A34 smartphone has been spotted in FCC revealing that the device will support 25W wired charging. The phone has also received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Report suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.However, in the some markets, the phone may feature Exynos 1380 instead. It is expected that the handset will rock triple rear cameras with a 48 MP main shooter, a 13 MP front-facing camera, a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90 Hz AMOLED screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

It will allegedly be offered in four colour variants, as per GSM Arena. (with inputs from ANI)