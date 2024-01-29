Twitter
Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

Technology

Realme launches 12 Pro series 5G with periscope telephoto camera in India: Price, specs and more

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red, which will come in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999, 8GB+256GB for Rs 31,999, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999.

IANS

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

Realme has launched the realme 12 Pro series 5G, the newest addition to its premium number series with a periscope telephoto camera in India.

The series includes two devices — the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and the realme 12 Pro 5G. It will be available for pre-booking from January 29 for offline buyers and January 30 for online buyers.

The series comes available at a starting price of Rs 25,999. The first sale will begin from February 6.

“The realme 12 Pro Series 5G is a powerhouse designed to cater to the evolving creative needs and expectations of our users, that is not just limited to photography but also includes premium design and flawless performance,” a realme spokesperson said.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in three colours: Submarine Blue, Navigator Beige and Explorer Red, which will come in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 29,999, 8GB+256GB for Rs 31,999, and 12GB+256GB for Rs 33,999.

The realme 12 Pro 5G comes in two colours: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige and will come in two storage variants: 8GB+128 GB for Rs 25,999 and 8GB+256GB for 26,999.

The realme 12 Pro+ features a flagship 64MP periscope telephoto camera, with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom. It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display, 67W SuperVOOC charging with a massive 5000mAh battery.

It boasts a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports Dolby Atmos.

The realme 12 Pro comes equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chipset, 32MP telephoto camera, 50MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera.

