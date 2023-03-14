Poco X5 5G with AMOLED display, 48MP camera launched in India

Poco X5 5G

Poco has announced the launch of a new smartphone under its popular X-series, with the launch of Poco X5. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 48MP triple camera and 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging.

Poco X5 5G: Price and Availability

Launched in two storage variants, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB and three colours- Supernova Green, Wildcat Blue, Jaguar Black, Poco X5 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively. It will be available on Flipkart starting March 21, at a discount of Rs 2,000 for consumers using ICICI bank cards and an additional exchange discount of Rs 2000 for users who are looking to upgrade their smartphone.

Poco X5 5G specifications

Poco X5 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The all-new member of the X-series, Poco X5 5G flaunts a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera.It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro sensor for nuanced detailing. Further, the camera is equipped with exciting capture modes including HDR, Night mode and AI scene detection and it also has a 13MP front camera.

The smartphone supports a 5,000mAh battery which provides enough juice to take an average user through a weekend. Poco X5 5G comes with an in-box 33W fast charger and charges and half of the battery gets juiced up in just 22 mins.