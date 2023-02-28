Poco C55 entry-level smartphone goes on first sale in India with Rs 1,000 discount on Flipkart

Poco C55

Poco C55 entry-level smartphone is now available for purchase in India via Flipkart. Available in three color options - Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black, the Poco C55 comes in two storage variants - 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. Poco has introduced an Rs 500 first day flat discount on the 4GB+64GB variant. Along with this they have announced offers of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants respectively across banks' debit and credit cards for consumers taking the net effective price for the first day to Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,999 starting today on Flipkart.

Poco C55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. With its stylish back panel, Poco C55 flaunts a leather-like stitch design and a rear fingerprint sensor. The smartphone sports a 6.71- HD+ panel, which is claimed to deliver a vivid content streaming experience.

A first in the C-series, Poco C55 features a 50MP dual camera setup along with a 5MP front snapper. It packs a massive 5000mAh battery to take the users through a day easily. Providing juice to a massive battery, is its 10W charging which gives a sufficient battery backup.