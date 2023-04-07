OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite buyers to get OnePlus Nord Buds CE for free during sale, check details

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus has announced open sale dates for its latest additions to the OnePlus Nord family – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The sales will begin in India starting 11th April 2023, 12 PM onwards.



In addition to the offers announced at launch, OnePlus has further announced that customers purchasing a OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be eligible for a free OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth Rs 2,299 on purchases made on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, authorised stores and select partner stores. In addition, customers buying the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite can also avail a discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Nord Watch on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App between 12th April to 15th April 2023 and Rs 500 off from April 16th to April 30th.



The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starting at Rs 19,999 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery capacity with 67W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging.



The all-new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 which retails at Rs 2,999 offers clear audio quality with its extreme bass and 12.4mm extra-large driver unit to increase the sensitive sound field. This feature is supplemented with Active Noise Cancellation for intuitive listening that adjusts to its user’s surroundings.