OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 Lite 5G with 108MP camera and 67W charging, check price and features

OnePlus has recently launched its latest addition to the budget Nord series, the Nord CE 3 Lite in India, succeeding last year's Nord CE 2 Lite. The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite offers significant improvements over its predecessor, with a new design, faster charging speeds, dual speakers, and an improved camera. The phone features a 108MP main camera and 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two color options, Pastel Lime and Chromatic Grey, and two variants, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively. The phone will be available for purchase from April 11 through OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and authorized retail stores.

OnePlus buyers can get an extra one-year extended warranty at Rs 99 on purchasing the phone from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app between April 11 and April 30.

The phone's specifications include a 17.07cm (6.72-inch) 120Hz LCD display with FHD + 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 91.40% screen-to-body ratio. It runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G CPU and Adreno 619 GPU. It has 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and easy access. The phone also supports dual stereo speakers and noise cancellation, along with face unlock and a multi-autofocus camera. The phone has LTE and NR capabilities, including 5G NSA/SA connectivity for faster data speeds.

