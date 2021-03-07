Now Google will NOT target online ads based on browsing history

American multinational technology company Google recently revealed that it’s going to stop targeting online ads based on a user’s browsing history.

According to Mashable, the company also said that it won’t be building any tools that can keep track of specific user data across products.

Making the announcements on its Google Ads and Commerce blog, it said, "Keeping the internet open and accessible for everyone requires all of us to do more to protect privacy- and that means an end to not only third-party cookies but also any technology used for tracking individual people as they browse the web.”

It further mentioned that "people shouldn’t have to accept being tracked across the web in order to get the benefits of relevant advertising. And advertisers don’t need to track individual consumers across the web to get the performance benefits of digital advertising”.

The blog states that Google has announced this in order to get rid of support for third-party cookies, which is the reason why it has been working on the Privacy Sandbox for building innovations that protect user anonymity while also helping out advertisers and publishers.

The company also said that once third-party cookies are phased out, it won’t build alternate identifiers to track individuals as they browse across the web, nor will the company use those in its products.

As per Mashable, Google said that its products will be powered by privacy-preserving Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that prevent individual tracking but still deliver results.