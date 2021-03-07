Employers Provident Fund: Check your EPF balance online, offline via THESE methods

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has slated an EPF interest rate of 8.50% for the financial year (FY) 21-22. There are nearly six crore EPFO members in the country and this news comes as a breather for them. However one must frequently check whether the EPF interest is getting added in the EPF account and how much EPF contribution is being credited by the employer.

There are both online and offline methods available to check the EPF passbook balance book. For offline checking, you can SMS or give a missed call to get your EPF passbook balance while for online checking of EPF balance you can use the UMANG App.

EPF Passbook balance check by SMS method

To get your EPF passbook balance via SMS, send an SMS to the EPFO inquiry number- 7738299899 from your registered mobile number. The text message should include ‘EPFOHO UAN ENG’. UAN stands for your Universal accent number and ENG is for English, i.e, the first three letters of your language preference. There are 10 different languages supported including Hindi (HIN), Gujarati (GUJ), Punjabi (PUN), Marathi (MAR), Kannada (KAN), Malayalam (MAL), Tamil (TAM), Telugu (TEL) and Bengali (BEN).

EPF Passbook balance check via missed call

Also read Bad news for 6 crore PF subscribers, interest rate likely to be slashed

To check EPF balance via a missed call you need to register and activate your mobile number on the UAN portal and also complete your KYC process for your UAN. Now, all you need to do is give a missed call to 011-22901406 from the mobile number that is registered with your UAN. On calling the number, the phone will automatically disconnect after two rings and via a text message, you will receive information regarding your EPF balance and the last contribution made to your PF account.

EPF Passbook balance check via the Umang App

The Umanf App has been launched by the government to make the process of checking your PF balance convenient. First, you need to verify and register your mobile number. Then click on ‘All services’ option at the bottom’. From the list of options, find and select ‘EPFO’. To check your EPF balance click on ‘View Passbook’. On entering your UAN you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter this OTP and click on ‘Login’.