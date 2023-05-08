Nothing Phone (2) teased on Flipkart, specifications leaked ahead of India launch

Nothing Phone (2) render. (Image: Brandon Paul)

Nothing Phone (2) will make its debut soon and ahead of the launch the company has started to tease the Nothing Phone (1) successor on Flipkart. The Nothing Phone (1) is the best-selling smartphone in its segment and the company is expecting to replicate the same with its upcoming Phone (2). The Nothing Phone (2) was confirmed by Carl Pei at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) and it will be a premium offering from the UK-based tech giant. Although the company has not revealed much about the Phone (2) yet, leakers and tipsters have revealed a lot about the Nothing successor. As per the reports, the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with better 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1internal storage. Rumours suggest that the phone will follow similar design aesthetics with a transparent back and Glyph Interface that features LED strips.

The Nothing Phone (2) is said to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, it is believed to be a 50MP primary camera with OIS and two other sensors. The Nothing Phone (2) is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

India will be among the first countries to get the Nothing Phone (2) and the company is planning to boost its production in India. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) is being manufactured by the company locally in India. The phone was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with model number AIN065, hinting at imminent launch. Just like the Phone (1), the Nothing Phone (2) will be available in India via Flipkart.