Nothing Phone (1) gets stable Android 13 update with range of new features, check details

Here everything the new update brings for Nothing Phone (1) users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:30 AM IST

Nothing Phone (1) has finally received the much-awaited stable Android 13 update after months of testing. Carl Pei led UK-based startup started to roll out the beta Nothing OS 1.5 update based on Android 13 in December and now the stable update is available for users in the form of Nothing OS 1.5.2. The update also brings in January 2023 Android security patches. If reports are to be believed the stable update is for Open Beta participants only and Android 13 will be available to all Nothing Phone (1) users in the coming weeks. Here everything the new update brings for Nothing Phone (1) users.

Weather app
New Nothing weather app
Tapping a weather widget on the homescreen now directly opens the corresponding city in the app instead of opening a link.

Customisation
All new Glyph soundpack for more ringtone and notification sounds.
More color schemes available from the wallpaper selector.
New collection of minimalist wallpapers.
Icons can match your background color to make your home screen look more consistent.
Lockscreen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.

Improved experience
Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.
Automatically show the current network and display how much mobile data you have used in Quick Settings.
Directly scan a QR code in the Camera app. Scanner also appears as a shortcut in Quick Settings.
Select language preferences for different apps.

Visual improvement
A New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls.
Improved volume settings panel. Allows granular volume control without unlocking the device.
Improved Game Mode light notifications. So there is less distraction when you are playing.
Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.
More refined Camera app interface.

Privacy and safety
Get an alert when an app accesses your clipboard. Cleared history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access.
Added Personal Safety app.
Better privacy protection including Photo Picker, nearby Wi-Fi devices permission, and select media permission.

System performance
Fingerprint unlock accuracy has improved by up to 12%.
App startup speed has increased by up to 71%.
Standby power consumption has improved by up to 50%.
Implemented a new self-repair feature to periodically delete unused system dumps and cache.
Increased system stability.
General bug fixes.

For those who are unaware, Nothing has promised that the Phone (1) will get three major Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches. This means that the Android 13 update is the first major update that Nothing Phone (1) is receiving. 

