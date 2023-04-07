Nothing Phone (1) available at just Rs 1,500 in Flipkart sale on Good Friday, check details

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will soon get a successor as the UK-based Carl Pei led consumer tech company is gearing up to launch the Phone (2) soon. Ahead of the new phone launch, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at just Rs 1,500 in Flipkart sale during Good Friday. The Nothing Phone (1) is the ‘best-selling’ smartphone in its segment and it is available at the lowest price ever. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Nothing Phone (1) is currently listed at Rs 29,999 in the Flipkart sale on Good Friday after Rs 8,000 off. In addition to this, buyers can get a 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card. This brings down the price of the smartphone down to Rs 28,500. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 27,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone, this further brings down the price of Nothing Phone (1) down to Rs 1,500.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.