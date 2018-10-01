Nokia 5.1 Plus goes on sale for the first time today in India: Everything you need to know

The Nokia 5.1 Plus went on sale today in India, starting at 12PM. It will be available via e-commerce portal Flipkart and Nokia India's website. The smartphone comes in single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage at Rs 10,999. It will be available in two color options – Gloss Black and Gloss Midnight Blue.

Consumers purchasing Nokia 5.1 Plus will get Rs 1,800 instant cashback and and 240GB data from Airtel in the form of recharges of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448 in over 12 months’ time.

The device features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a 720x1520 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor, paired with 3GB RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32GB which can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card. It comes equipped with a dual camera set up – 13MP primary sensor along with a 5MP depth sensor.

The smartphone also features an 8MP front-facing camera. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C. The Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One-branded smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo. That said, it is already confirmed to get the Android 9 Pie update sometime this year. Lastly, the device is backed by backed by 3,060mAh battery.

At the time of launch, Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head – India, HMD Global said, "“With Nokia 5.1 Plus we wanted to bring a phone that was high on performance, that could get exciting gaming and entertainment experiences closer to a wider group of fans. Our vision was to deliver performance, AI imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device, so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favorite series and capture great content. Nokia 5.1 Plus is for our tech-savvy fans who love finding the best price-performance combination."