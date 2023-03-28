Microsoft Teams rolling out Avatars in public preview

Microsoft Teams Avatar

Avatars for Microsoft Teams are now rolling out to public preview. Avatars for Microsoft Teams offers an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video. Avatars for Teams gives youcamera break, while still allowing you to collaborate. You can represent yourself the way you want with customizable avatars and reactions.

“A day of hybrid meetings can be exhausting, especially when you’re distracted by how you or your background looks. According to our research, video usage is highly correlated to meeting participation, inclusiveness, and effectiveness. However, only ~30% of participants meet with their video on.” Microsoft said in its blog.

Install the Avatars app

On the left side of Teams, select Apps and search for Avatars. Open the app. If the Avatars app doesn't appear in your search results, try selecting More added apps Microsoft Teams more options icon and searching there instead.

Create an avatar