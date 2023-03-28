Search icon
Microsoft Teams rolling out Avatars in public preview

Avatars for Teams gives youcamera break, while still allowing you to collaborate. You can represent yourself the way you want with customizable avatars and reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Microsoft Teams Avatar

Avatars for Microsoft Teams are now rolling out to public preview. Avatars for Microsoft Teams offers an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video. Avatars for Teams gives youcamera break, while still allowing you to collaborate. You can represent yourself the way you want with customizable avatars and reactions.

“A day of hybrid meetings can be exhausting, especially when you’re distracted by how you or your background looks. According to our research, video usage is highly correlated to meeting participation, inclusiveness, and effectiveness. However, only ~30% of participants meet with their video on.” Microsoft said in its blog.

Install the Avatars app

  1. On the left side of Teams, select Apps and search for Avatars.
  2. Open the app.
  3. If the Avatars app doesn't appear in your search results, try selecting More added apps  Microsoft Teams more options icon and searching there instead.

Create an avatar

  1. Go to Apps. Search for and open the Avatars app.
  2. To create a new avatar, select + > Create new (or Duplicate if you want to copy one of your existing personas). To modify one of your existing personas, choose the one you want to edit and select Customize.
  3. When creating an avatar from scratch, you'll have the option to choose from a number of base avatars as a starting point. Pick the one that looks most like you and select Use Avatar.
