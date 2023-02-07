Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Microsoft likely to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Bing Search

The tech giant recently launched Microsoft Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Microsoft likely to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into Bing Search
Microsoft (Image: Reuters)

Microsoft has announced a major news event on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, which is expected to focus primarily on its OpenAI partnership and ChatGPT for Bing Search. This comes after Google announced its ChatGPT rival chatbot "Bard".

According to The Verge, the event invite says that Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will "share some progress on some exciting projects". Moreover, the invitation comes just days after Microsoft extended its OpenAI partnership in a $10 billion deal, making it the exclusive cloud partner for OpenAI.

The report further mentioned that Microsoft's cloud services will power all OpenAI workloads across products, API services, and research.

Microsoft also intends to incorporate various OpenAI models into its own consumer and enterprise products. Aside from Bing, there have been rumours that OpenAI technology will be added to Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook, said the report.

The tech giant recently launched Microsoft Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI.

Meanwhile, Google will host an event on February 8 in which it will share about its work in artificial intelligence (AI).

The company will share how it is "using the power of AI to reimagine how people search for, explore and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need", according to an invite sent to The Verge.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Week 2023: When is rose day, chocolate day, hug day and more; check complete list
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 598 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.